At least 20 people were killed and more than 20 injured when a truck rammed into shops in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Friday, police said.

The speeding truck hit an electric pole before ramming into roadside shops on Puthalapattu-Naidupeta Road in Yerpadu, about 30 km from the temple town of Tirupati.

Police said the accident occurred near Yerpadu police station when a group of persons who had come to the police station were standing near the shops.

Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police Vijayalaxmi said most of the casualties were because of electrocution. The injured were shifted to different hospitals in Tirupati and Srikalahasti.

She said two police officers were among those injured.

Earlier in the month, at least 26 pilgrims were injured when the van in which they were travelling overturned in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.