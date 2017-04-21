An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Lakshya of the Indian Air Force crashlanded in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday.

The UAV crashlanded in an agricultural field at Chandamuhi village in Baliapal block.

“There may be some technical reason behind the accident. A team of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) rushed to the spot after the incident. There was no loss of life and property,” said Balasore Superintendent of Police (SP) Niti Shekhar.

DRDO sources said a technical glitch may have scuttled the flight of Lakshya and brought it down to the ground.

According to locals, they heard a loud noise while working in the fields. Later, they found the aircraft in a field.

#Odisha: Lakshya, an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Indian Air Force crashed in Chandamani village today, no casualties/injuries pic.twitter.com/ne2i5AKYJ1 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 21, 2017

Last year, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Air Force crashed in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.

No report of loss to life or property was confirmed back then.