Jaipur’s Taj Rambagh Palace hotel was featured in a list of top 10 heritage hotel properties in the world by a British magazine.

Declared by the travel publication Travel Weekly on Wednesday, Rambagh Palace was ranked sixth and is the only Indian heritage hotel to feature in this list.

The magazine quotes renowned travel company Cox & Kings, which describes the 19th century palace as one of the best selling hotels among higher-end clients.

Originally a hunting lodge of the Maharaja of Jaipur, it was converted into a hotel in 1957.

“The palace now houses 78 restored rooms and suites with elaborate decor filling the interiors, hand-carved marble latticework, sandstone balustrades and ornate cenotaphs,” he magazine said.

General Manager of the hotel Manish Gupta said in a statement that the ranking has only reiterated their conviction of providing top class luxury and services.

“Delighting the customer has always been the forte of the Rambagh Palace managed by the Taj Group,” he added.

Rambagh Palace has also been declared as the best hotel in the world by Conde Nast Traveller Reader’s Awards in 2009.