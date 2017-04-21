At least 14 people were killed and many others injured after a massive fire erupted at a kerosene stock in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district on Friday evening.

As per latest reports, the kerosene stored at the PDS shop for public distribution, caught fire and spread to all directions within moments. Rescue operations are still underway and more than 14 bodies have been recovered from the spot so far.

The collector and SP are on the spot looking after rescue operations. Fire brigades from neighbouring districts have also been called in to aid the operations.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 to those who are severely injured.

Earlier this month, five people were killed and another one was seriously injured in a fire at a crackers shop in Indore. 25 vehicles were also gutted due to the incident.