In a bid to shorten queues at fuel stations, the government is considering a plan for home delivery of petroleum products to consumers who make a pre-booking.

The plan was tweeted by oil ministry on Friday. The ministry also said that around 350 million people visit fuel stations everyday. The annual worth of transactions at fuel stations is around 25 billion rupees (USD 387.00 million).

India is currently the third biggest consumer of oil in the world. The country will be introducing daily price revision of petrol and diesel in five cities from next month, ahead of nation-wide roll out of the plan.

After the demonetisation, Oil Marketing companies in India have been giving out discounts of 0.75 percent on purchase of petrol and diesel.

The home delivery of petroleum products will be greatly beneficial to consumers. However, government is yet to announce the date of rollout of this feature.