In a major rejig of the Uttar Pradesh Police, the state government on Friday named 1980-batch Indian Police Service officer Sulkhan Singh the new Director General of Police in place of Javeed Ahmad.

Ahmad has been made Director General of the Provincial Armed Constabulary. A dozen other senior police officers were also transferred.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also shunted out the powerful ADGP (Law and Order) Daljit Singh Chawdhary, who swaps his post with Economic Offences Wing ADGP Aditya Mishra. The EoW is considered a dumping ground for officials out of favour with the government.

It is the first police reshuffle after the Bharatiya Janata Party government assumed power on March 19.