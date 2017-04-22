A man has been apprehended by police along with 30 semi-automatic pistols, a carbine and 5 live cartridges, near Nizamuddin Bridge in Delhi. As per initial reports, the person has been identified as Rajpal.

Rajpal was carrying weapons from Burhanpur. On Friday, the special cell had addressed a press conference and briefed about the ongoing raids in the city.

The special cell in the press conference said that the guns were to be supplied to the members of the various gang. The cell is now trying to find out the alleged gangs where these guns would be supplied.

In a span of two days, the Delhi Police special cell has cell has recovered 50 such pistols. On Friday also, 20 high quality pistols were recovered from North Delhi in the ongoing raids by the police.