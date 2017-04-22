Speaking at the Annual Mind Mine Summit organised in the national capital, the Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that Muslims do not vote for the BJP, but it doesn’t mean that the government has victimised them.

“We don’t get Muslim votes, I acknowledge very clearly. But have we given them proper sanctity or not?” the minister asked.

Further speaking on the issue, the Union Minister said, “We have got 13 Chief Ministers of our own. We are ruling the country. Have we victimised any Muslim gentleman working in industry or service? Have we dismissed them?

The Union Minister made these statements during the discussions over development issue and its impact on culture and diversity.

Asserting that the government never victimised Muslims, Ravi Shankar Pasad mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortlisted a Muslim tea garden labourer Anwar-ul-Haq in Jalpaiguri, Karimul, for his exemplary work.

“Anwar-ul-Haq converted his motorcycle into an ambulance and helps sick people to rush them to hospitals,” the minister added.

The Union Law & Justice minister also took pin-pointed Left leaders and journalists who spread hatred against the prime minister and the government.

“We have a problem with some of our friends. Mostly, the Leftist friends and journalists who entertain a pathological hatred against Narendra Modi. Good luck to them,” Prasad said.