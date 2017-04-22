A day after she was expelled, former Congress leader Barkha Shukla Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday.

Singh, a former Chief of the Delhi Commission for Women met BJP’s national vice-president and Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju on Saturday afternoon, an office bearer of Delhi BJP said.

Singh was expelled from the Congress on Friday for undertaking anti-party activities.

On Thursday she resigned from all party posts raising questions over the leadership of vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken.

While resigning as chief of DPCC’s women wing, Barkha Singh had said: “Rahul Gandhi is unfit to lead the party.”