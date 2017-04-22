Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh said in a press conference on Saturday that vigilantism will not be tolerated and that the police will work with total impartiality.

Speaking about Goondaism prevalent in the state, the UP DGP said that the police will probe into all matters without any prejudice. “Anybody indulging in criminal activities wil not be spared, whether from ruling party or not, we have strict orders from UP CM,” he said in the conference.

The anti-Romeo squad under Yogi Adityanath’s regime has precipitated for vigilantism where innocuous citizens have been subjected to intense interrogation. “Personnel will be in plain clothes; this does not include questioning people. Will be clarified in standing orders,” he said about the anti-Romeo drive.

With the recent mob-lynching case of a man in Uttar Pradesh by Gau Rakshas, he said that nobody had the right to intervene except the police. “Will not disclose complainant’s name in such a case, but won’t allow anyone to indulge in forceful behaviour,” Sulkhan Singh said.