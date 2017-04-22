Reacting over Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s comment that Muslims do not vote for BJP, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at the union minister. Owaisi said that if we are accessing our rights then its not because of you (BJP).

Indirectly hitting out at the BJP, Owaisi said, “We gave them sanctity? Who are ‘We’? It is the constitution that has given rights, our rights are protected under that.”

“Being a constitutional authority, its the government’s duty to implement constitutional rights,” Owaisi added.

Owaisi’s comments came after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during an event in the national capital said, “We don’t get Muslim votes but we have given them proper sanctity.”

“Muslims do not vote for the BJP, but it doesn’t mean that the government has victimised them,” Prasad said.

The Union Minister made these statements during the discussions over development issue and its impact on culture and diversity.