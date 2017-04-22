The district-level committee under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner Hardeep Singh announced on Friday that 38 outlets in the city will be able to serve alcohol. The ban had been imposed since April 1.

Seventeen outlets in Sector 29 and 11 in Ambience mall have received the approval. These include pubs, bars and restaurants that serve alcohol to customers. Additionally, Crowne Plaza and two other hotels on Rajiv Chowk and Sohna Road have received the nod.

An official said that new licenses for the shop will be provided shortly.

After the Supreme Court announced that liquor outlets that are 500 metres away from national highways will be banned, many of the bars in Sector 29 and Ambience mall had to stop selling liquor. OTB, Chull, Vapour, 4U Concert, The Walking Street, DiVino, Agent Jack’s Bidding Bar, Factory by Sutra, Warehouse Cafe, Adda by Striker, The Addams House, Prankster, Golden Dragon, Sense of Spirit, Swagath Hotel, Punjabi by Nature and Barcelos are some of the outlets which suffered due to the decision.

Gurgaon’s famous Cyber Hub recently moved their entry gate further to increase the distance from the highway.