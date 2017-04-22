After allegedly acting in support of Rashtriya Janata Dal Lalu Prasad Yadav’s conspiracy charge on BJP to keep Advani out of President’s race after Supreme Court’s order on Babri Masjid demolition, BJP leader Vinay Katiyar took a dig on Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) labeling it as a beast running wild under the BJP.

His comments came after the central investigation agency appealed in the top court to revive the criminal conspiracy charge against senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and other leaders in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

BJP’s Lal Krishna Advani could have been one of the front runners to be the next president of the nation, but after SC’s decision, it is highly unlikely that he will be able run for the post.

Further hitting out at the CBI, Katiyar said that nobody had conspired against the mosque demolition. “If anybody was conspiring, then it was CBI. When there was no case, why was it framed against us by the CBI,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, following SC’s order, RJD chief Lalu Prasad said, “The CBI is under the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It stood in the Supreme Court and sought permission to run trial against Advani and others in the Babri Masjid demolition case.”

When Katiyar was asked to comment on Lalu’s remark, he said, “Maybe his statement has truth to it, don’t know.”