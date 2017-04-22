It’s Earth Day today — a perfect day to start thinking about the planet we live on and be more considerate about the environmental preservation to help save the earth.

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated on April 22. Various public awareness programmes are held worldwide to demonstrate support for the environmental protection.

As scientists and environmental activists across the globe are gearing up for the Earth Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined the league by pledging for a Swachh Bharat (clean India).

“Let’s pledge Swachh Bharat on the occasion of Earth Day so Mother Earth can bless us with bettering our existence,” PM Modi.

PM Modi said Earth Day is a day of gratitude to Mother Earth and a day to reiterate our firm resolve to keep our planet clean and green.

He also said that it the duty of human beings to stay in harmony with plants, animals and birds as we share the Earth with them.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2017

PM Modi said he hopes this year’s theme of ‘Environmental and Climate Literacy’ helps create awareness on protecting nature and its resources.