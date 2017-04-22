Delhi Police on Saturday questioned sidelined AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran for allegedly attempting to bribe Election Commission officials in a case related to the party’s poll symbol.

Dinakaran, the nephew of jailed party chief V.K. Sasikala, appeared before the investigators after arriving in the national capital from Chennai in the afternoon.

Delhi Police had on April 20 issued summons directing him to appear before its Delhi Interstate Crime Branch on Saturday.

“Dinakaran is being questioned at the Crime Branch,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Madhur Verma told IANS.

The Delhi Police has booked Dinakaran for allegedly attempting to bribe Election Commission officials through a middleman, Sukesh Chandrasekar, to get a favourable verdict in the party’s two leaves symbol case.

Police said that the duo struck a Rs 50-crore deal to try and bribe officials from the Election Commission.

The poll body has frozen the AIADMK’s two leaves symbol with the two factions — one belonging to now-sidelined party General Secretary V.K. Sasikala and the other led by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam — claiming it as their own.