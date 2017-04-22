The Gujarat Traders Federation on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene for easing the rules and structure of the upcoming pan India tax regime of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The federation reached out to Prime Minister Modi through a letter which pointed out various hindrances towards ease of doing business that will occur once the GST is implemented.

“As we learn about the GST rules adopted by GST council, which are being published now and in public domain, from the very structure it seems that it defeats and violates the very concept of Ease of Doing Business,” the letter read.

“We on behalf of honest small traders, small medium enterprises (SME) of India request you to kindly intervene into the matter and use your kind office to make the provisions and rules vide GST more simple and implementable.”