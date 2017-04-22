Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he was confident that “good people” who left the AAP will return to its fold.

“I always regret when people leave,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader told IANS.

“I have always said that I am always hopeful that good people who left us due to differences … will return to our fold in the future.”

Kejriwal declined to take any names, however, in the interview.

Among those who left AAP are Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan whose Swaraj India is also fighting Sunday’s municipal polls. A handful who quit AAP joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.