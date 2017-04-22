Merely forming a larger coalition of opposition parties cannot help check Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said in an interview that issues affecting people were more important than the simple coming together of political forces during elections.

“The country’s problems need to be resolved,” Kejriwal told IANS. “I don’t think answers to the problems will come just because there is a coalition of other parties against one party.

“In such a case, it will be simple power politics.”

He said various political parties can come together on national issues. “When there is an issue, if some parties can come together, it is welcome.”

Kejriwal’s comments come amid calls by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and RJD leader Lalu Prasad to forge a common front to take on Modi and BJP.