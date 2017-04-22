A day ahead of civic elections in Delhi, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav on Saturday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of betraying the people’s trust and sought his resignation if the AAP fails to win half of the 272 municipal wards.

In a letter to Kejriwal, Yadav said the Chief Minister has turned the Sunday elections to the three municipal corporations into a referendum on his popularity.

“If he loses in this referendum, two years after securing 67 of 70 assembly seats in Delhi, he must not make an excuse about electronic voting machines and resign as Chief Minister if the Aam Aadmi Party did not win 50 per cent of the MC seats.

“If you get a majority in the civic polls (137 seats or more), I will admit that my understanding was wrong and that Delhi’s people don’t consider you a betrayer. In that situation, if the central government conspires against you, my party and I will support you,” said Kejriwal’s former India Against Corruption colleague.

Yadav said the mandate given by Delhi residents to Aam Aadmi Party in the 2015 assembly elections was not because of one leader or one party.

The Swaraj India leader said during campaigning for civic polls, he found piles of garbage, stagnant water and stink in the air in different localities.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is in power in the three MCs for 10 years and still is seeking votes shamelessly. People who voted for AAP in 2015 for change are now going back to the BJP. After much deliberation, I have concluded that you are personally responsible for this situation,” Yadav wrote in the letter.