Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comment on civil servants, provoking Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani to tweet: “Look who is talking about being overrated.”

Responding to Modi’s caution to civil servants not to use social media for self-promotion, Gandhi tweeted on his official Twitter account: “Leading by example is clearly overrated.” He attached an article in an English daily on Modi’s comment.

Irani returned the fire with her own tweet.

Look who is talking about being over rated 🙂 https://t.co/5bOpFHTMj0 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 22, 2017

Addressing a function on the Civil Services Day here on Friday, Modi said anonymity of civil service had been a strength but this appears to be getting weaker.