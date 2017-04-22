Referring to the BJP’s strong presence all over the country, the party’s West Bengal unit President Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said anyone opposing the chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Sri Ram’ will become history.

“People all over the country, starting from Gujarat to Guwahati, Kashmir to Kanyakumari, will chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Sri Ram’. Whoever opposes it, will become history,” said Ghosh.

Warning that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists in the state could not be messed with, Ghosh, known for shooting off his mouth, urged the ruling Trinamool Congress supporters to change their “bad habits”.

“The BJP has 11 crore members all over India. I urge my ‘brothers of Trinamool Congress’ to change their bad habits, otherwise, we will change them completely,” he said.

Terming Ghosh’s comments as despicable and provocative, Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said such comments were unexpected from the leaders of a party like the BJP, which had a rich heritage.

“He is making such despicable comments in his greed for power and to provoke people. It is sad that a political party, which has the names of politicians like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee associated with it, has such people as their face in the state,” Chatterjee retorted.

He said the people of the country would shatter the BJP’s dream as they were trying to provoke people in the name of religion.

“Even if they have 11 crore members, their plans would be foiled by the 130 crore Indians,” the Trinamool Congress leader said.

“They are trying to provoke the people here in the name of religion. But that is not Bengal’s culture. No matter what they do, people’s support is always with Mamata Banerjee,” he added.