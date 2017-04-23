Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, along with M Thambidurai, met the protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar on Sunday morning. In the meeting, E Palaniswami urged the farmers to end their protest and also promised to take their requests to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Palaniswami, who had left for Delhi on Saturday evening in order to attend the third meeting of the governing council of Niti Aayog, met the agitated farmers and said, “I will take up with PM the demands put forward by the farmers. Urge the farmers to end this protest.”

I will take up with PM the demands put forward by the farmers. Urge the farmers to end this protest:TN CM E Palaniswami at Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/2QvDGNgPii ALSO READ: Kolkata: Thunderstorm disrupts train services — ANI (@ANI_news) April 23, 2017

Citing Uttar Pradesh chief Minster, Yogi Adityanath’s loan waiver to the farmers, one of the farmer, Ayyakanu, who had been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for over a month, said, “Want immediate loan waiver for farmers, recently UP Govt also waived off farmer loans, we also want it.”

TN CM has promised us that he will ensure our meeting with PM, till then we will continue our protest: Ayyakanu,farmer #JantarMantar pic.twitter.com/ZBoQsKC5DQ — ANI (@ANI_news) April 23, 2017

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on April 14 had said that the burden of the Rs 35,000 crore plus loan waiver for farmers announced by the government will not be passed on to the people.

“We have made arrangements for the same and we will also cut short the unnecessary expenses”, the CM added.

However, the farmers refused to call off the protest till Palaniswami ensures them a meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TN CM has promised us that he will ensure our meeting with PM, till then we will continue our protest: Ayyakanu,farmer #JantarMantar pic.twitter.com/ZBoQsKC5DQ — ANI (@ANI_news) April 23, 2017

On Saturday, the farmers at Jantar Mantar drank their own urine on Saturday in a bid to highlight the indifference shown to them by the Centre.