Voting for municipal elections in Delhi (MCD) across 272 wards has begun in the national capital on Sunday. The polling will be spread over 13,000 spanning 272 wards. Over 2,500 candidates are in the fray for elections to North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (104 seats each) and East Delhi Municipal Congress (64 seats).

Delhi Municipal Election LIVE Updates:

1.16% voting has been recorded in Delhi’s municipal polls till 10:30AM. 0.78% voting in east Delhi while 1.47% polling has been recorded in north Delhi.

Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra cast his vote at MC Primary School in Yamuna Vihar and Rural Development Minister Gopal Rai voted at MC Primary School in Baburpur.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia went to cast his vote at a polling station in Pandav Nagar. He appealed to the people to come and vote for his party and “help the national capital fight corruption”.

Ajay Maken, President, Delhi State Congress casts his vote at a polling station in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his family casts his vote at a polling booth in Road Transport Office in Civil Lines. Kejriwal said that the Delhiites should vote to make the national capital free from dengue, chikungunya.

Speaking to NewsX, Aam Aadmi Party’s National Executive Member Preeti Sharma Menon said that she see a fear among the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

Union Minister Dr. Harshvardhan casts his vote in a polling booth in Krishna Nagar’s Ratan Devi School.

EVM in polling booth of East Azad Nagar is encountered some problem. Arvinder Singh Lovely who recently joined BJP returns without casting his vote.

Delhi’s Lt. Governor Anil Baijal casts his vote in a polling station in Greater Kailash – 3

Voting begins in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area

Around 1.32 crore eligible voters are likely to exercise their franchise at 13,022 polling booths across the city.

The Delhi municipal elections will see a three way fight between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and but going by the recent election results happened other states, it seems that the fight is more close between the BJP and AAP.

All three major parties have campaign hard to lure voters to vote for their respective parties. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while campaigning for his party, said that if they will come to power then Delhi will be turned into London.

Chief Minister Kejriwal also raised doubts on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and said that he fears “5 to 10 per cent” EVM tampering in Delhi’s civic polls. The Delhi CM urged people to vote heavily for the AAP to defeat this.

Over 56,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are on guard at the polling booths, while an additional 20,000 home guards have been deployed to ensure law and order in the city on the election day.

The counting of votes will take place on April 26.

(With inputs from IANS)