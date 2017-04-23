Just few hours before Delhi was getting all set to vote in for Municipal Corporation Department (MCD) 2017 elections, a man died after falling into a pit dug out by BSES in Sangam Vihar on Friday night and was later discovered by a passerby on Saturday morning.

The victim was later identified as 30-year-old Ravi Kumar who died after falling into a seven-foot deep pit. As per reports, the pit dug out by BSES was for laying of cables for installing street lamps in the area.

The victim who fell in the pit on Friday night was discovered lying upside down in the ditch on Saturday morning by a passerby. An alarm was raised and the victim was pulled out with the help of locals. The victim, who was immediately rushed to the hospital, was declared dead on arrival.

The deceased was working as a driver with a private firm in Saket, Delhi. He is survived by his parents, wife, and two sons aged six and four, who live in L-block in Sangam Vihar.

Further commenting on the matter, a police official said that the incident took place when Kumar was returning home. He accidently fell into the pit which was neither covered nor had any warning signs or barricades.

The investigating officer said, “The area was dark which could be the reason that the victim could not detect the pit. He fell on his head and since there was no one around at that time, it went undetected and he could not be rescued.”

Meanwhile, BSES took cognizance of the report and initiated an internal probe in the incident.

Condemning the incident, a BSES spokesperson said, “It is very unfortunate and our condolences are with the family of the deceased. We are cooperating with the police in the investigation. An internal committee from the BSES will also look into the incident.”

The family members of the deceased were later informed by the neighbour about the tragic death of Kumar. The police have registered a death due to negligence case against unidentified persons at the Neb Sarai police station.