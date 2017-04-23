A policeman in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna was savagely beaten up on Saturday afternoon by a group of four to five men for allegedly levying fine on a local politician’s relatives.

According to sources, the cop in Guna had stopped three girls who were riding a scooter without helmets. The girls, who were relatives of the BJP block president Shobhna Raghuvanshi, called their family members.

The husband of the BJP leader, Rajiv Raghuvanshi, arrived minutes after the call and thrashed constable Ashutosh Tiwari with some of his supporters right outside the Police Control Room in Guna.

A video of the attack was captured by a bystander. When another policeman tried to intervene in the matter, Raghuvanshi also threatened him.

“12 people barged into the control room where I was. They grabbed me by the collar and started beating me up. My staff saved me. I have bruises,” said Tiwari.

Two accused have been taken into police custody.