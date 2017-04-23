While the voting across 272 wards has already begun in Delhi’s municipal polls, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at four different locations have been found with glitches. The EVM machines at some polling booths in East Azad Nagar, Mongolpuri, RK Puram and Bijwasan have encountered some problem.

According to the State Election Commission, 3 EVMs have been replaced in Mangolpuri ward of North Delhi. The polling is currently underway.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 18 this year, went to cast his vote in East Azad Nagar but found that the EVM was not working.

Voting for municipal elections is currently underway in more than 13,000 polling booths.

The Municpal Corporation of Delhi is divided in three different corporations which are — North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Congress.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Delhi’s Lt. Governor Anil Baijal has already cast their vote.

Appealing to the people of Delhi, CM Kejriwal asked that Delhiites should vote today to eradicate dengue, chikungunya from the city.