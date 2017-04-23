A massive outrage was sparked after a video of a dead body being ferried into a ‘modified’ vehicle to crematorium went viral on social media. A widespread condemnation was drawn after it was highlighted that Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh municipality is using a garbage truck to ferry dead bodies.

The video that went viral on Thursday has drawn an outrage against the Tikamgarh municipality in MP.

Defending municipality’ ‘creativity’, Tikamgarh’s chief municipal officer (CMO) Vijay Shankar Trivedi said that since the garbage vehicle was not being used to pick up the trash and also the civic body lacks funds for a ‘shav vahan’ (vehicle used for carrying dead bodies), the garbage vehicle was transformed into ferrying dead bodies to crematorium.

As per reports, the district hospital in the area has a hearse, but the civic body did not place any official order laying claim to the use of the vehicle.

Commenting on the matter, Dr Varsha Rai, the chief medical and health officer of the district hospital said, “Had anyone approached us, we would have given the vehicle”.

The body of the person was found lying unclaimed on a dry river bed at Patha village in the state’s Sagar district on Thursday afternoon by the police in Tikamgarh area. As the police failed to establish the identity of the person, they handed over the body to Tikamgarh municipality for rites.

The incident which drew condemnation all across the nation, the Congress along with other social organisation took the cognizance of the matter and will be submitting a memorandum to Sagar district collector on Monday. The memorandum demands strict action against all those involved in disrespecting the dead.

In 2016, a man had to carry the body his dead mother-in-law on his cycle in Shahdol in September. Same year in October, a man carried the body of his own son on a motorcycle.