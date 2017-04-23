At least two people have been reported dead after a major fire broke out in a car showroom in Navi Mumbai. As per reports, the firefighters have rushed to the spot and are trying to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, but the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation.

So far there have been no reports of other people stuck inside the building.

Two dead after fire broke out in a car showroom in Navi Mumbai. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/rfAMNkKjC2 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 23, 2017



(Further details awaited …)