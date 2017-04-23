While hearing the appeal in a case where a 16-year-old girl from Himachal Pradesh was compelled to commit suicide, a bemused Supreme Court asked why women in the country couldn’t live in peace.

The bench, headed by Justice Dipak Misra, was hearing the appeal filed by a man who was sentenced to seven years in jail by the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

While reserving its verdict on the appeal, the court said, “Why can’t women live in peace in this country?”

“A woman has a choice to love or not to love a person. No one can force her to love somebody. There is a concept of love and man has to accept it,” the bench said.

The defense in the case said that the dying declaration written by the girl was doubtful as hospital authorities said she was unable to speak or write anything.

“The doctors said that she was 80 per cent burnt and it was not possible for her to write dying declaration. She was unable to speak also. Her both hands were burnt. This dying declaration has to go. She was not in a position to say or write anything,” the defense said.

Hearing the appeal, the court stated that the man had created a situation which had compelled the girl to commit suicide.