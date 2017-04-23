While People in the national capital on Sunday are voting across 272 wards to elect the new civic body, the high stake municipal election is witnessing a three way fight between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress.

Several leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Congress’ Ajay Maken, former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit and other leaders have already cast their vote.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “I urge the people of Delhi to vote for a filth free city, a dengue and chikungunya free Delhi.” The Delhi CM had come along with his family to cast the vote.

Responding to whether the MCD election was a referendum on AAP-led government in Delhi, the CM Kejriwal said that we will see when the results will come out.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also appealed to the people to vote for the AAP to “help the national capital fight corruption”.

Sisodia also said, “The BJP has done enough damage for 10 years. The only thing it has done is engaging in verbal duels with the AAP. People want sensible governance. Going by Congress’ track record, they will vote for us.”

BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi took a dig at Arvind Kejriwal for the capital mess and said that she was confident her party would again control the civic body.

“The AAP government is responsible for misgovernance and mismanagement in the national capital,” Meenakshi added.

Speaking to NewsX, former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit said, “If people want a clean and nice Delhi, free from Chikungunya, Malaria then they must vote for Congress which has a track record of good governance.”

Responding on the EVM tampering issue, AAP’s Ashish Khetan said, “The question about EVMs reliability and integrity, they remain very much in pubic domain. EVMs have been malfunctioning in the favour of one party … therefore the Election Commission should address this issue.”

Meanwhile, Amit Basu, a voter from Chittaranjan Park in South Delhi said, “Voter slips have not been given to many. This has created a lot of confusion. My wife and I didn’t get any voter slips.”

Around 1.32 crore eligible voters are likely to exercise their franchise at 13,022 polling booths across the city.

Over 56,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are on guard at the polling booths, while an additional 20,000 home guards have been deployed to ensure law and order in the city on the election day.

The counting of votes will take place on April 26.