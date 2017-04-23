The BJP on Sunday vowed to oust the Left from power in Tripura in the 2018 assembly elections “to script history”.

Addressing the BJP state executive meeting here, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav said: “We will surely win the 2018 elections, ending the 24 years of uninterrupted rule of Left parties in Tripura.”

He said top leaders of the BJP, including many Chief Ministers, were keen to campaign in Tripura to vote out the Left Front led by the Communist Party of India-Marxist.

“We will throw out the Left Front from Tripura to script history.”

Ram Madhav, the BJP in-charge of northeastern states and Jammu and Kashimir, said Tripura was very important for his party.

“In view of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (BJP President) Amit Shah will soon join the campaign in the state.

“To win assembly polls in Tripura and to oust the corrupt Left Front government is a vital political objective of the BJP.

“The Left has been in power for 24 year and it is high time the Left was thrown out of power democratically,” he said.

Ram Madhav accused the Left government of cheating people and keeping them in poverty and backwardness despite being in power for several decades.

Since there was no alternative to them earlier, they continued to be in power, he said.

“Now that the BJP has emerged as a real alternative, we should try our best collectively to ensure the ouster of the anti-people Left Front government.”

BJP Tripura President Biplab Kumar Deb and party leader Sunil Deodhar also spoke at the two-day meeting that ended on Sunday.