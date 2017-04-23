Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has filed an FIR over a fake Twitter account created in his name, a police official said here on Sunday.

Sangma lodged a formal complaint in the Sadar police station after he was informed of the fake account, Davies Marak, district police chief of East Khasi Hills, told IANS.

The message posted from the fake Twitter account stated: “If I win elections, I will legalise weed (marijuana) in Shillong…”

“We have written to Twitter seeking details about the user who created the account,” Marak said.

The police have already registered a case under various sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code, he added.