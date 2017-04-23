NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya on Sunday presented a draft of the three-year action agenda for the nation’s development at its Governing Council meeting here.

The (NITI National Institution for Transforming India) Vice Chairman noted that over 300 specific action points have been identified under the action agenda covering the whole gamut of sectors. He said that inputs from the states were incorporated in the agenda.

Panagariya invited further inputs and support of the states in taking the vision forward.

“The action agenda is coterminus with the 14th Finance Commission’s award. This gives stability to the funding estimates of both the Centre and states,” a NITI Aayog statement said.

Panagariya said that apart from the action agenda, there would be a seven-year strategy and a 15-year long-term vision that will replace the erstwhile Five-Year Plans for the nation’s planning framework.

The 12th Five-Year Plan ended on March 31.

During NITI Aayog Governing Council’s third meeting here, presentations were made on the Goods and Services Tax (GST), raising agricultural income and the work done by the Aayog so far, the statement said.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant outlined the initiatives taken in areas like agriculture, poverty elimination, health, education, digital payments, disinvestment, coastal zone, and island development.

He said that NITI Aayog will work with states to improve basic services and infrastructure, especially in districts and regions which require specific attention.

Union Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia made a presentation on the GST, explaining the benefits of the indirect tax collection system and the way forward. He urged the Chief Ministers of states to expedite the legislation of State GST Bills.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a presentation on doubling farmers’ income by focusing on irrigation, technology generation and dissemination, and policy and market reforms.