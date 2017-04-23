The Delhi State Election Commission on Sunday asked two major news channels to explain the reason for the telecast of the survey they made ahead of the MCD polls, in which they had projected a big BJP win.

State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava also said that he has also asked the two channels — ABP News and Times Now — not to broadcast the survey news again.

“We took a suo moto action against them as one could see it being played on TV. We didn’t have to wait for anyone to come with a complaint to us. We have demanded an explanation from the channels for the survey… it was a breach of the Model Code of Conduct,” Srivastava told IANS.

The results of the survey were telecast on the eve of the capital’s municipal elections on Sunday. The Congress also said it had complained to the SEC about the matter.