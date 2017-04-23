Farmers from Tamil Nadu who have been on protest sit-in here for the past 40 days, on Sunday announced suspension of their demonstration till May 25 after they met state Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

During the meeting, Palaniswami assured the farmers of his help and said that he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the loan waiver.

On Saturday the farmers even drank their own urine in a bid to highlight the indifference shown to them by the Centre.

Delhi: Tamil Nadu farmers protesting over drought relief funds&waiver of farmers’ loans call off protest till May 25 after TN CM’s assurance pic.twitter.com/4shrYayHUB — ANI (@ANI_news) April 23, 2017

If our demands are not fulfilled we will start our protest again after 25th May. If we get train tickets, will leave today: Ayyakanu, farmer pic.twitter.com/JJLSrl8NA4 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 23, 2017

The farmers were protesting at Jantar Mantar in the capital demanding drought relief funds and waiving off of their loans, have been relentlessly demanding that the government pay attention to their plight. Due to the severe drought in Tamil Nadu last year and the scuffle that broke over the sharing of Kauveri water, many TN farmers were left in a lurch.

(With inputs from IANS)