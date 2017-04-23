Union Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh on Sunday accused opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir for allowing foreigners to settle in Jammu.

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state executive committee meeting in Doda district, he asked party workers to go to the people and highlight the developmental works and projects brought in by the Narendra Modi Government in Jammu and Kashmir to give a comparison of what hadn’t happened in the last 60 years and what all had been made possible in just three years.

He accused the opposition leaders for being hand in glove in settling foreign Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Jammu for electoral considerations.

“It is an irony that Jammu-based leaders, who have been for years dancing to the tune of their Kashmir-centric masters, are now suddenly questioning the contribution of BJP when they have been thrown out of power.

“What has been their contribution to the development of Jammu when they were in power, both in the state as well as centre for decades,” he asked.

Enumerating the Modi government’s long list of projects in Jammu in just three years, Singh referred to IIT, AIIMS and IIM for Jammu, approval of the engineering college for Kathua and medical colleges for Kathua and Doda, the inter-state Keediyan-Gadyal bridge in Lakhanpur, North India’s first Bio-tech park at Gati near Kathua, a passport centre at Udhampur and approval for Katra-Delhi expressway and the Basholi-Doda Chandragalla tunnel.

To those who accuse BJP of having promoted “polarisation” in name of religion, he said his party has brought polarisation in name of development wherein people from all religions and castes voted for it in all the recently-held elections.