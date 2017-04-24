West Bengal Governor KN Tripathi sustained a minor injury when he tripped and fell during an official programme here on Sunday.

Tripathi, who was attending a book release function at an auditorium in south Kolkata, met with the accident when he was going towards his seat on the dais.

An official said the Governor lost balance after a microphone wire probably got entwined with his feet. A preliminary check up was done, and the governor sat through the entire programme.

The 82-year-old Tripathi sustained the injury below the right eye and was seen rubbing cotton over it.

However, while leaving he told media persons that “Nothing is wrong”.

After the programme, the Governor was rushed to a private hospital for a detailed check up and left for Raj Bhavan later.

A hospital spokesman said Tripathi only had a small abrasion below the right eye.

“There was a small abrasion below the right eye which was checked and first aid was given. Minor bandaging had to be done. An injection was given so that there is no infection. He is fine, hale and hearty, and so he left,” he said.

President Pranab Mukherjee and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called up Tripathi to enquire about his health.