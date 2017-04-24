The authorities on Monday ordered opening of universities, colleges and higher secondary schools in Jammu and Kashmir after a week’s closure.

An official statement issued in summer capital Srinagar by the provincial administration said all universities, colleges and higher secondary (Class 12 level) schools will open for academic activities in the Valley today (Monday).

These educational institutions had remained closed for over a week following widespread protests by students after security forces entered a college in south Kashmir’s Pulwama town on April 12.

Over 50 students had been injured in clashes on April 12 in Pulwama after students protested setting up a temporary check post outside the college by the security forces.

Security forces had attracted criticism after video clippings went viral on social networking sites showing students being beaten inside the college premises by the security forces.