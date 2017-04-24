Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pitched for conducting simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies. PM Modi also called for shifting to a January- December fiscal year. The Prime Minister raised these issues in the Niti Aayog meeting.

According to reports, PM Modi during the Niti Aayog 3rd governing council meeting, said that for long India has been suffering for economic and political mismanagement.

“Because of poor time management, many good initiatives and schemes have failed to deliver the anticipated results,” PM Modi added.

Pushing for simultaneous elections is something that a lot of experts have saying for a very long time as a huge number of resources are sued when State Assembly and Lok Sabha elections do not take place together.

Not only experts, but a lot of politicians have also expressed that they have spend a lot of time campaigning for the elections in the present system resulting in loss of time to do ground work and problems faced by the people.