Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence and discussed the worsening security situation in the state. Mehbooba Mufti is also expected to meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh at his official residence.

Addressing the media after meeting the Prime Minister, Mehbooba said, “We discussed the unrest in the Valley that began after the by-polls were announced.”

Mehbooba Mufti also said that she discussed with Prime Minister Modi the issue of less voting percentage in recent elections, and security situation in J&K. The recently concluded bypolls in Kashmir had just witnessed 6% turnout of voters.

“PM Modi has repeatedly said that he would follow Vajpayee ji’s footsteps, whose policy is of reconciliation not confrontation,” the J&K CM added.

“I pressed that J&K doesn’t have control over water resources, and how losses caused by Indus Waters Treaty can be compensated,” Mehbooba mentioned.

J&K mein pehle Vajpayee sahab ke time mei baat hui hai,LK Advani deputy PM the.Hurriyat ke saath baat hui hai,doosron se baat hui hai: Mufti pic.twitter.com/cpXVZwrrRN — ANI (@ANI_news) April 24, 2017

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked all the States to reach out to the Kashmiri students.