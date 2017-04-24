In a huge setback to the Pinarayi Vijayan government, the Supreme Court on Monday directed Kerala to reinstate T.P. Senkumar as the state police chief.

Senkumar was removed as Director General of Police on the day that Vijayan assumed office on May 25, 2016.

The DGP has won a moral victory as he is set to retire on June 30 and all eyes are on the Vijayan government on how quickly he is reinstated, or whether they would delay it.

In removing Senkumar, the Left government had said this was because he did not do a clean job in the Puttingal Temple cracker blast and in the Jisha murder cases.

Not one to be put down easily, Senkumar approached the Kerala High Court, but failed to get a favourable verdict.

He then approached the apex court.

Expressing his happiness, Senkumar, presently the Director of the state-owned Institute of Management in Government, told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that justice has prevailed and this is a huge boost for people who do their job with utmost commitment.

“I take this opportunity to thank my advocates, the media and all those who stood by me in the pursuit of my fight for justice. This verdict will now become good for others also,” said a beaming Senkumar.

Incidentally in the floor of the assembly, Vijayan had come down heavily on Senkumar and informed the house that he is not an officer who merits to head the state police force, when the Congress-led-opposition had raised the issue in the assembly in 2016.

“Now I will wait for the state government to make the next move and also I am waiting for the papers from the Supreme Court,” said Senkumar as he was asked when he would take over as the state police chief.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy under whom Senkumar served told reporters that this was a huge morale booster for the officer and the verdict now proves that the cases that he probed were investigated in the best possible manner.

Vijayan’s office told the media a decision will be taken on what needs to be done after all the papers are received from the Supreme Court.