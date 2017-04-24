In another brazen display of VVIP arrogance, Hindupur Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Nimmala Kristappa’s Son with his friends and supporters ransacked a toll booth at bagepalli on the Bangalore-Hyderabad highway.

According to reports, the incident took place after a toll fee was asked to pay for MP’s Son’s friends car following which they completely vandalised the toll plaza.

Speaking to NewsX, TDP MP Nimmala Kristappa while defending his son said, “My son was not present there. He did not ransack any booth.”

This is not the first time when such an incident has taken place. A couple of days ago, another politician slapped a toll plaza employee in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. The entire incident was recorded in the camera.