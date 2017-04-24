The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday refuted claims of any rift in the BJP-PDP alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and said that his party will extend support to the state government.

BJP General Secretary and party in-charge of northeastern states and J&K Ram Madhav said there was “no rift in the BJP-PDP alliance”.

Madhav was speaking to the media after J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

“We have extended all support to the state,” he said.

According to him, the party’s main concern is to bring “normalcy” in the Kashmir Valley within one-two months.

He said that there was an issue regarding the elections to the Legislative Council. “We noticed lack of communication and will address it.”

Mehbooba earlier in the day met Modi and invoked former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to restore normalcy in the troubled state.

The Chief Minister said talks are the only way to “move forward” but before that a “conducive atmosphere” needs to be created in the valley.