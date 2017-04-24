Jammu and Kashmir’s ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Pulwama District President Abdul Gani Dar was shot dead by militants on Monday morning.

Police said the militants fired at Abdul Gani Dar when he was travelling in a vehicle near Pingalana village, about 30 km from Srinagar.

He was immediately rushed to hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

“He was shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment but he succumbed to injuries,” a police officer said.

Dar headed the PDP in Pulwama district.

This comes hours after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss the current situation in the valley.

Mehbooba Mufti said a conducive atmosphere was needed for restoring order in troubled Jammu and Kashmir, soon after she met PM Modi over the worsening security situation in the state.

“We held discussions on various issues…the agenda of alliance between the PDP-BJP,” Mehbooba told reporters after the meeting at the Prime Minister’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

She said her father, late Chief Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed “had given a road map” for lasting peace in the state.