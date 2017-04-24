AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said ‘Gau Rakshaks’ (cow vigilantes) are committing acts of terror against innocent people and warned that continued attacks will stoke anarchy in the country.

The Member of Parliament alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its government did not want to stop Gau Rakshaks as they had a soft corner for them.

He was reacting to the latest attacks by cow vigilantes on some people transporting cattle in Jammu and Delhi.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President said the attacks by Gau Rakshaks were increasing day by day and they had so far killed nine people and raped two women.

“They are committing acts of terror. They are beating up whosoever they want. They have become law unto themselves. This is a grave danger for the country. If this continues, there will be more anarchy,” he said.

The Hyderabad MP said it was high time the BJP stopped the cow vigilantes “who are from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)”.

“They are emboldened by the fact that the party which is in power ideologically shares the same thoughts with them,” he said.

“PM only talks and does nothing,” Owaisi said when asked about the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Gau Rakshaks in the past.

He demanded that the government deal firmly with the attackers by enforcing stringent laws.

“If BJP is practising Hindutva, let them do it and see what will be its result in the country,” the MP added.

Owaisi also voiced concern over the attacks on Kashmiri youth in different parts of the country and an incident in which a Kashmiri scholar was allegedly forced to leave BITS Pilani.

“An environment of hatred towards Muslims and Kashmiris has been created in the country. They are either beating up Muslims in the name of cow vigilantism or assaulting Kashmiri youth,” Owaisi said.

He pointed out that many Kashmiri youth were studying in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana under the Prime Minister’s scholarships.

“Kashmiris, like Kashmir, are an integral part of India,” he said and demanded that the government send a strong message by acting tough against those attacking them.