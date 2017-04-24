Twenty six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed and six others injured in an encounter between Naxals and the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma on Monday. The encounter took place at around 12.25 pm near Burkapal CRPF camp in Sukma.

90 CRPF jawans were part of the road opening party when they were attacked by the Naxals.

Initial reports had said that six jawans were injured in the attack. However, ANI confirmed that 24 jawans have been killed after Naxals fired at a patrolling party of CRPF.



“Our 26 men were killed while six others were injured in the fierce gun battle with Maoists. The injured are being evacuated by helicopter,” CRPF Deputy Inspector General M. Dinakaran said.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Raipur.

Sher Mohammed, one of the injured CRPF jawans said that Naxals sent the local villagers to trace the location and then attacked the camp.

“First Naxals sent villagers to trace our location, then almost 300 Naxals attacked us. We also fired and killed many,” CRPF constable Sher Mohammed said.

First Naxals sent villagers to trace our location, then almost 300 Naxals attacked us. We also fired and killed many: CRPF’s Sher Mohammed pic.twitter.com/myrI62i959 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 24, 2017

”They were around 300 and we were around 150. We kept firing. I shot 3-4 Naxals in the chest,” Sher Mohammed added.

All the jawans were from 74 battalion of CRPF.

Jawans injured in CRPF-Naxals encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma shifted to hospital in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/6x5zZKANVy — ANI (@ANI_news) April 24, 2017

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has called for an emergency meeting to review the situation. He has cancelled all his engagements in Delhi and rushed for Raipur.

Condemning the attack, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that he is extremely pained to know about the killing of CRPF personnel in Sukma.

“Extremely pained to know about killing of CRPF personnel in Sukma. My tributes to the martyrs & condolences to their families,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Earlier this year, at least 12 CRPF jawans were killed in the same area after Naxals fired at CRPF men in Sukma. It was one of the deadliest attack on the security forces in the recent times.