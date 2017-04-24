A- A A+

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised individuals serving people through Panchayati Raj institutions, and said they play a vital role in India’s transformation.

On the National Panchayati Raj Day, Modi said: “Panchayats are effective ways to fulfil aspirations of people in rural India.”

“Through all-round progress and grassroots level participation, our government is working towards making ‘Gram Uday Se Bharat Uday’ a reality,” Modi said in an official statement issued here.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also pitched for conducting simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies.

PM Modi called for shifting to a January- December fiscal year. The Prime Minister raised these issues in the Niti Aayog meeting.

According to reports, PM Modi during the Niti Aayog 3rd governing council meeting, said that for long India has been suffering for economic and political mismanagement.

