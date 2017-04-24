Vice President Hamid Ansari on Monday leaves on a visit to Armenia and Poland, official sources said.

“Continuing the momentum of high-level interactions,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted, announcing Ansari’s upcoming maiden visits to the two countries.

Ansari will remain in Armenian capital Yerevan on April 25 and 26, and will hold meetings with the country’s President, Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister.

He will reach Poland on April 26 and spend the next two days there, meeting its political leadership.

Ansari’s visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations with Armenia and 60th anniversary of setting up of the Indian Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.

The Indian Vice-President will be accompanied by his wife Salma Ansari and a multi-party delegation comprising Union Minister of State for Small, Medium and Micro Industries Giriraj Singh and members of Parliament Sitaram Yechury, D.P. Tripathi, Vivek Tankha and Thupstan Chhewang.