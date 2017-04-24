A Dubai-bound Air India flight carrying 198 passengers and crew members suffered a tyre burst on Monday at Karipur airport in Kozhikode.

All passengers and staff members are safe and another flight has been arranged.

Reports suggest that the plane changed its direction suddenly and went off the runway due to an engine failure at the time of its take off and experienced a tyre burst at the Karipur airport.

“The pilot of the flight AI-C937 reported trouble in the left engine at 11.35am just after taxing and was to take off when the incident occurred,” Airport Director K Janardhanan told a media agency.

“Due to the engine snag, the aircraft veered off to the left from the central line of the runway by around 30 metre with the left inner tyre hitting a runway lamp and getting burst,” he added.