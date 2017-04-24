West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government would prioritise the state’s interest when it comes to the Teesta water sharing deal with Bangladesh.

“We have said earlier as well that we have to protect the interest of our state as well. If there is sufficient water left after providing it to all the people in the state, we have no issues in giving the spare water to Bangladesh,” said Banerjee, who is on a trip to north Bengal.

She said the state government shares a good relation with the neighbouring country and mentioned having helped them with the state’s spare water earlier.

“We love Bangladesh. We have helped Bangladesh earlier by providing water from the Farakka barrage. Besides, I have also proposed that the water from other rivers like Torsha, Dharla could be tapped if needed,” she added.

Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress supremo, was invited for talks to New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina during the latter’s four-day visit to India from April 7. During the deliberations, the Teesta water sharing issue was discussed, but no headway made.